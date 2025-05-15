Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Decreases Position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lowered its stake in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report) by 44.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,052 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Sabre were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sabre by 375.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,530,073 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,269 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre in the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Sabre by 51.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 786,425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 267,778 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Sabre by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,654,980 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,691,000 after acquiring an additional 194,356 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sabre by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,673,767 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,109,000 after purchasing an additional 30,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Price Performance

NASDAQ SABR opened at $2.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.36. Sabre Co. has a 12 month low of $1.93 and a 12 month high of $4.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.66 and a 200-day moving average of $3.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sabre ( NASDAQ:SABR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $776.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.65 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sabre Co. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SABR. StockNews.com upgraded Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sabre from $5.00 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Sabre in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised Sabre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $6.10 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sabre has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.28.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

