Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Decreases Stock Position in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lowered its stake in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) by 87.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,736 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Victory Capital were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VCTR. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Victory Capital by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,231,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,502,000 after acquiring an additional 11,654 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,425,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,320,000 after buying an additional 33,090 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,148,000 after purchasing an additional 33,953 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Victory Capital Price Performance

VCTR stock opened at $64.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.05. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.82 and a 1 year high of $73.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Victory Capital Increases Dividend

Victory Capital ( NASDAQ:VCTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $219.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.38 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Victory Capital from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Victory Capital from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Victory Capital from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Victory Capital Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

