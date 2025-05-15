Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Grows Position in Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN – Free Report) by 122.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,319 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Middlefield Banc were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Middlefield Banc alerts:

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 127.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 6,832 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Middlefield Banc by 69.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 6,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Middlefield Banc by 1,250.6% during the fourth quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 19,462 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 18,021 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MBCN. Hovde Group lowered their price objective on shares of Middlefield Banc from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Middlefield Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th.

Middlefield Banc Stock Down 3.2%

MBCN stock opened at $29.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.51. The stock has a market cap of $234.59 million, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Middlefield Banc Corp. has a twelve month low of $20.61 and a twelve month high of $34.00.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $18.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.23 million. Middlefield Banc had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 7.47%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Middlefield Banc Corp. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Middlefield Banc Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Middlefield Banc’s payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

About Middlefield Banc

(Free Report)

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It offers checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Middlefield Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlefield Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.