Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $33,000 Holdings in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lessened its stake in shares of Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) by 72.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Howard Hughes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $511,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the fourth quarter worth $1,625,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the 4th quarter worth $305,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Howard Hughes by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HHH stock opened at $71.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.83 and a 1 year high of $87.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.26 and a beta of 1.21.

Howard Hughes ( NYSE:HHH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $199.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.43 million. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 6.57%. Howard Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HHH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Howard Hughes from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Howard Hughes from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th.

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

