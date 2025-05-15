Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $36,000 Stock Holdings in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC decreased its stake in shares of Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Free Report) by 74.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,165 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Heritage Financial were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Heritage Financial by 794.1% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Heritage Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Heritage Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Heritage Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

HFWA has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Heritage Financial from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Heritage Financial from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th.

HFWA stock opened at $24.00 on Thursday. Heritage Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $16.55 and a 52 week high of $27.58. The company has a market capitalization of $818.54 million, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $57.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.74 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Heritage Financial Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 7th. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.86%.

In other news, CFO Donald Hinson sold 3,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $80,677.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,832.33. This represents a 7.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Deuel sold 7,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total value of $166,400.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,906 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,635.96. The trade was a 9.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,311 shares of company stock valued at $267,473 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

