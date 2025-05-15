Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Increases Holdings in Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Free Report) by 204.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,574 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Ring Energy were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Ring Energy by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 54,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 12,312 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ring Energy by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 974,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 145,786 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Ring Energy in the fourth quarter worth $1,378,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Ring Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Ring Energy by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 222,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 28,698 shares during the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on REI. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $2.50 price target on shares of Ring Energy in a report on Friday, March 7th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ring Energy in a report on Friday, March 7th.

Ring Energy Price Performance

REI opened at $0.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.01 million, a P/E ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.55. Ring Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.99 and a 200-day moving average of $1.33.

Insider Activity

In other Ring Energy news, CEO Paul D. Mckinney acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.08 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,966,054 shares in the company, valued at $3,203,338.32. This represents a 7.23% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John A. Crum purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 564,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,743.75. This trade represents a 9.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,330,655 shares of company stock worth $8,762,783 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ring Energy Profile

Ring Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. The company has interests in 56,711 net developed acres and 2,668 net undeveloped acres in Andrews, Gaines, Crane, Ector, Winkler, and Ward counties, Texas; and 8,751 net developed acres and 12,405 net undeveloped acres in Yoakum County, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

