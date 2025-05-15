Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Increases Stake in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Free Report) by 63.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,811 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Mindset Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackBerry in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in BlackBerry by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,008 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackBerry during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 54.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other BlackBerry news, SVP Jennifer Armstrong-Owen sold 29,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total value of $89,520.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,770.02. This trade represents a 41.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,216 shares of company stock valued at $112,025. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

BB stock opened at $3.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. BlackBerry Limited has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $6.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.55 and a beta of 1.42.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 21.16% and a negative return on equity of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $141.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BB shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $3.75 target price on BlackBerry in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on BlackBerry from $4.75 to $4.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.12.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

