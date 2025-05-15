Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Invests $39,000 in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 4,076 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 965,296 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,344,000 after purchasing an additional 70,234 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 47,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the 4th quarter worth about $735,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $407,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at WhiteHorse Finance

In related news, Director John Bolduc purchased 22,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.94 per share, with a total value of $199,898.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 237,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,691.90. The trade was a 10.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

WhiteHorse Finance Stock Performance

Shares of WHF stock opened at $9.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $211.98 million, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 0.84. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. has a one year low of $8.44 and a one year high of $13.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.53 and a 200-day moving average of $10.18.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The investment management company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $18.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.98 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 10.65%. Equities research analysts forecast that WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WhiteHorse Finance Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.89%. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 327.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on WhiteHorse Finance from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th.

WhiteHorse Finance Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It invests in broadline retail, office services and supplies, building products, health care services, health care supplies, research and consulting services, application software, home furnishings, specialized consumer services, data processing and outsourced services, leisure facilities, cable, and satellite.

