Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases 6,412 Shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN – Free Report) by 418.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,412 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Eledon Pharmaceuticals were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ELDN. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 663,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 285,043 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $802,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 147,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $331,000. Institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.83 on Thursday. Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $5.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.21 and its 200 day moving average is $3.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.08.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ELDN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.20. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The company uses its immunology expertise in targeting the CD40 Ligand (CD40L, also called CD154) pathway to develop therapies to protect transplanted organs and prevent rejection, and to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

