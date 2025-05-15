Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases 703 Shares of Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Free Report) by 130.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 703 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Arrow Financial were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Arrow Financial in the 4th quarter worth $1,072,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 304,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,756,000 after purchasing an additional 12,581 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new position in Arrow Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $319,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Arrow Financial by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 78,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 23,498 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 736,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,147,000 after buying an additional 12,798 shares during the last quarter. 46.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AROW opened at $26.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.81. The stock has a market cap of $439.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.78. Arrow Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $22.72 and a 12 month high of $34.63.

Arrow Financial ( NASDAQ:AROW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $50.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.26 million. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 13.32%. Equities analysts predict that Arrow Financial Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.88%.

In related news, Director Raymond F. O’conor sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total value of $51,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,710.68. This trade represents a 6.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $153,240. 3.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AROW shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Arrow Financial from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arrow Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd.

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company’s deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and enhancement to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

