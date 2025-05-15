Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases Shares of 1,411 CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Get CeriBell alerts:

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of CeriBell during the fourth quarter worth about $320,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CeriBell in the 4th quarter worth approximately $628,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in CeriBell during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,500,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CeriBell during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CeriBell during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,015,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Xingjuan Chao sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $85,614.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 746,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,211,694.02. This trade represents a 0.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 24,700 shares of company stock worth $372,434 in the last three months.

CeriBell Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ CBLL opened at $16.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.70. CeriBell has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $32.75.

CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $20.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CeriBell will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBLL has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of CeriBell in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on CeriBell in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, CeriBell presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CeriBell

About CeriBell

(Free Report)

We are a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on transforming the diagnosis and management of patients with serious neurological conditions. We have developed the Ceribell System, a novel, point-of-care electroencephalography (“EEG”) platform specifically designed to address the unmet needs of patients in the acute care setting.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CeriBell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CeriBell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.