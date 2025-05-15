Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Raises Stock Position in National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH – Free Report) by 131.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,155 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in National Bankshares were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NKSH. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in National Bankshares by 290.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,569 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 10,118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of National Bankshares by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in National Bankshares by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 169,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,869,000 after buying an additional 12,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in National Bankshares by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 4,981 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.73% of the company’s stock.

National Bankshares Trading Down 2.1%

NASDAQ NKSH opened at $26.48 on Thursday. National Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.75 and a 12-month high of $33.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.33. The stock has a market cap of $168.49 million, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.66.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, Director Charles E. Green III purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.08 per share, with a total value of $27,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,144 shares in the company, valued at $1,330,819.52. The trade was a 2.08% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have purchased 2,049 shares of company stock valued at $55,982 over the last ninety days. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com raised National Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st.

About National Bankshares

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

