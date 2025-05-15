Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 18,987 Shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lowered its stake in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report) by 89.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,987 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Woodside Energy Group were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Woodside Energy Group by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 11,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Woodside Energy Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Woodside Energy Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WDS. Citigroup upgraded shares of Woodside Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Woodside Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Woodside Energy Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Woodside Energy Group stock opened at $14.27 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.80. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a 12-month low of $11.26 and a 12-month high of $20.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.61.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.6%. Woodside Energy Group’s payout ratio is 124.39%.

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour.

