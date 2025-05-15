Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 3,118 Shares of Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC trimmed its holdings in shares of Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Free Report) by 41.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,118 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Enhabit were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Enhabit by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 305,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after buying an additional 83,707 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Enhabit by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,780,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,903,000 after buying an additional 201,997 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enhabit during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Enhabit by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enhabit in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000.

EHAB stock opened at $10.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $536.75 million, a P/E ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Enhabit, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.85 and a 52 week high of $10.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.15.

Enhabit ( NYSE:EHAB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $259.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.11 million. Enhabit had a positive return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 11.24%. Equities analysts forecast that Enhabit, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

