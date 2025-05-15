Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 56.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,037 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 97,588 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.08% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $2,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 103.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 209,239 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,480,000 after purchasing an additional 106,543 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,412 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 64,217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 24,358 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,661 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 239,186 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,673,000 after purchasing an additional 8,282 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 120,287 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $3,626,653.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 627,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,929,164.95. The trade was a 16.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TPH opened at $31.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.47. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.90 and a 52-week high of $47.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.34.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $720.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.65 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 14.34%. Tri Pointe Homes’s revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TPH shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wedbush raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.60.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes Profile

(Free Report)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.