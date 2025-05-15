Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT) CFO Sells $1,221,885.75 in Stock

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) CFO Phillip Juhan sold 45,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total transaction of $1,221,885.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,766,779.80. The trade was a 20.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Phillip Juhan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 10th, Phillip Juhan sold 21,059 shares of Trump Media & Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $431,709.50.

Trump Media & Technology Group Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of DJT stock opened at $26.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.85. Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $54.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 45.33 and a quick ratio of 47.49.

Institutional Trading of Trump Media & Technology Group

Trump Media & Technology Group ( NASDAQ:DJT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Trump Media & Technology Group had a negative net margin of 11,076.68% and a negative return on equity of 70.26%. The firm had revenue of $821.20 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Trump Media & Technology Group by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Trump Media & Technology Group by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Trump Media & Technology Group by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Trump Media & Technology Group by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Trump Media & Technology Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

About Trump Media & Technology Group

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. engages in operating social media and in the technology business. Its brands include TRUTH Social, TMTG+ and TMTG News. The company was founded on March 28, 2024 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

Featured Stories

