Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT) Director Sells $79,950.00 in Stock

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) Director Eric Swider sold 3,000 shares of Trump Media & Technology Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total value of $79,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,606.85. This trade represents a 10.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Eric Swider also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 11th, Eric Swider sold 5,000 shares of Trump Media & Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $97,850.00.

Trump Media & Technology Group Price Performance

DJT stock opened at $26.03 on Thursday. Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. has a 1-year low of $11.75 and a 1-year high of $54.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 47.49 and a current ratio of 45.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trump Media & Technology Group

Trump Media & Technology Group ( NASDAQ:DJT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Trump Media & Technology Group had a negative net margin of 11,076.68% and a negative return on equity of 70.26%. The business had revenue of $821.20 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Trump Media & Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth $977,000. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth $419,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth $455,000. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Trump Media & Technology Group by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Trump Media & Technology Group Company Profile

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. engages in operating social media and in the technology business. Its brands include TRUTH Social, TMTG+ and TMTG News. The company was founded on March 28, 2024 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

