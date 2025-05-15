Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Stake Lessened by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets cut its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 627,159 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 42,088 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. were worth $4,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 70.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,411 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 167.9% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 6,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000.
Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Trading Up 1.1%
Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. stock opened at $6.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.91. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 12-month low of $5.66 and a 12-month high of $8.47.
Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.0866 per share. This represents a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 29th. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s payout ratio is 11.56%.
About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.
Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services, such as mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs; digital business services comprising uninterrupted access, cyber security, data center, Internet of Things, big data, e-transformation, technologies, and managed services, and cloud solutions.
