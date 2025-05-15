Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Purchases 38,870 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 701.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,410 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 38,870 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 0.9% of Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 120,634 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $14,650,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,627,274 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,326,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,897 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 49,226 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,978,000 after buying an additional 22,438 shares during the last quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,159 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,213,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,420 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,345,000 after buying an additional 10,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $135.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 53.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $195.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $111.24 and its 200 day moving average is $127.14.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The company had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total value of $7,787,887.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,085,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,509,924.95. This represents a 2.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $292,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,690. This trade represents a 13.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on NVDA. DZ Bank upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.84.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVDA

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.