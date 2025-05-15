Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Insider Sells $3,001,070.52 in Stock

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total transaction of $3,001,070.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,786,674.05. This represents a 25.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jill Hazelbaker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 18th, Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $2,511,620.00.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 1.7%

NYSE:UBER opened at $90.14 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.07. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.84 and a fifty-two week high of $92.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Uber Technologies last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $11.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.61 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. Uber Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. KGI Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Arete Research raised shares of Uber Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.69.

Institutional Trading of Uber Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 9,068 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,788 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Grassi Investment Management boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 97,925 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $5,907,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,352 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

