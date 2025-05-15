UBS Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Stock

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at UBS Group from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cfra Research upgraded FOX from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $60.00 price objective on FOX and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on FOX from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on FOX from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on FOX from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FOX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.71.

FOX Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of FOXA opened at $54.64 on Tuesday. FOX has a 1-year low of $32.45 and a 1-year high of $58.74. The company has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.09.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.17. FOX had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that FOX will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FOX news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total transaction of $3,083,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,200,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,849,832.54. This represents a 4.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 21.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FOX

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FOX in the first quarter worth about $1,816,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of FOX by 60.4% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 749,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,416,000 after buying an additional 282,144 shares during the period. Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of FOX during the first quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Freedom Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FOX during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,347,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in FOX in the first quarter worth $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

