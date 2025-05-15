UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Stock Position Increased by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 70.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,462 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,949 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.08% of UMB Financial worth $4,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UMBF. USA Financial Formulas increased its stake in UMB Financial by 124.7% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in UMB Financial by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in UMB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in UMB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UMB Financial Stock Performance

Shares of UMB Financial stock opened at $106.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. UMB Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $78.56 and a 12 month high of $129.94.

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The bank reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $563.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.79 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 15.76%. UMB Financial’s revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Co. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UMBF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of UMB Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $139.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UMBF

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $380,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,313,427.67. This trade represents a 1.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UMB Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.