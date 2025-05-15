United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Get United Fire Group alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on UFCS. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of United Fire Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Jones Trading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of United Fire Group in a report on Monday.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UFCS

United Fire Group Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of UFCS opened at $27.94 on Thursday. United Fire Group has a 52 week low of $18.04 and a 52 week high of $31.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.29. The stock has a market cap of $711.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.49.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. United Fire Group had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $308.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.18 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Fire Group will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Fire Group

In other United Fire Group news, Director James Noyce purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.97 per share, with a total value of $53,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,712.52. This represents a 7.90% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Dee Ann Mcintyre sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total value of $68,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 446,863 shares in the company, valued at $12,203,828.53. This represents a 0.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of United Fire Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in United Fire Group in the first quarter valued at about $403,000. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 583,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,185,000 after acquiring an additional 31,140 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 6,792 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 68,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 20,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of United Fire Group by 20.0% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 24,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.68% of the company’s stock.

About United Fire Group

(Get Free Report)

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and reinsurance coverage for property and casualty insurance. Its commercial lines include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers’ compensation, fidelity and surety coverage, and other insurance products; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners, as well as provides assumed reinsurance products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Fire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Fire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.