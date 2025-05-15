Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Holdings Decreased by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets reduced its stake in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,403 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.17% of Upwork worth $3,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UPWK. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upwork during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Upwork during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Upwork during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Upwork by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury acquired a new position in Upwork during the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. 77.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Upwork news, CFO Erica Gessert sold 4,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $56,410.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,103,551.15. This trade represents a 2.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Nelson sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total value of $1,318,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,536.42. The trade was a 82.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 313,108 shares of company stock worth $5,071,048. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UPWK shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Upwork from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Upwork in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. BTIG Research lowered Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Upwork in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Upwork from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Upwork presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $17.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Upwork Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $18.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.15.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. Upwork had a return on equity of 50.83% and a net margin of 28.02%. The business had revenue of $192.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Upwork’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company’s work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

