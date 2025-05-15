VanEck AA-BB CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOB) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its position in shares of VanEck AA-BB CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOB – Free Report) by 88.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422,716 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck AA-BB CLO ETF were worth $2,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CLOB. L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in VanEck AA-BB CLO ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $458,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck AA-BB CLO ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $324,000. Ferguson Shapiro LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck AA-BB CLO ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,920,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck AA-BB CLO ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $106,000.

VanEck AA-BB CLO ETF Price Performance

Shares of CLOB opened at $50.16 on Thursday. VanEck AA-BB CLO ETF has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $51.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.48.

VanEck AA-BB CLO ETF Profile

The VanEck AA-BB CLO ETF (CLOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of any maturity that are rated between AA+ and BB-. While targeting USD-denominated high-quality CLOs, the fund may still hold high-yield bonds in foreign currency.

