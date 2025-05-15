VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) Stock Position Raised by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.06% of VanEck BDC Income ETF worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get VanEck BDC Income ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIZD. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 340,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,662,000 after acquiring an additional 16,823 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 20,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 304,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,071,000 after acquiring an additional 15,949 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 109,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 14,825 shares during the period.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIZD opened at $15.92 on Thursday. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $17.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.68 and a 200-day moving average of $16.47.

About VanEck BDC Income ETF

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIZD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck BDC Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck BDC Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.