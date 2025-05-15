Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) Shares Down 20% – Time to Sell?

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 20% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $175.00 and last traded at $200.00. Approximately 20 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 280,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $250.00.

Venator Materials Trading Down 20.0%

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $389.03. The firm has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a PE ratio of -114.94 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

About Venator Materials

Venator Materials Plc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of chemical products. It operates through two segments: Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment involves the creation of (TiO2) from titanium bearing ores and is a white inert pigment that provides whiteness, opacity and brightness to thousands of everyday items, including coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, food and personal care products.

