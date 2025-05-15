Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 639,234 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,361 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $17,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the fourth quarter worth $22,528,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 491.9% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 764,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,985,000 after purchasing an additional 635,334 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,717,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,151,000 after purchasing an additional 486,000 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,263,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,683,000 after purchasing an additional 412,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Verint Systems by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,479,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,054,000 after acquiring an additional 338,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ VRNT opened at $18.54 on Thursday. Verint Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.15 and a 1 year high of $38.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $253.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.82 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VRNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their target price on Verint Systems from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Verint Systems from $34.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. StockNews.com cut Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Verint Systems from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VRNT

Insider Buying and Selling at Verint Systems

In other news, insider Peter Fante sold 9,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $155,743.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,425. The trade was a 31.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Gold sold 2,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $44,096.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,561.11. This represents a 8.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verint Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.