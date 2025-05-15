Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Stock Holdings Reduced by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Free Report) (TSE:VET) by 66.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 26,155 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vermilion Energy were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VET. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 27,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 3,668 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 1,123.6% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 4,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.91% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE VET opened at $7.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.60. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.14 and a 1-year high of $12.68. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.12.

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Free Report ) (TSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $395.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.00 million. Vermilion Energy had a positive return on equity of 6.29% and a negative net margin of 41.53%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.0903 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This is an increase from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -225.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Atb Cap Markets cut Vermilion Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 15th. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Desjardins cut Vermilion Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

Featured Stories

