Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Holdings Boosted by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,337,490 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,382 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 1.05% of Viavi Solutions worth $23,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIAV. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 4.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 538,261 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,856,000 after acquiring an additional 22,893 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 39.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 545,446 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,920,000 after purchasing an additional 153,745 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 43,732 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $651,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,442 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 14,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $160,990.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,057.48. This trade represents a 20.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James L. Veler, Jr. sold 13,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total transaction of $149,944.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,549 shares of company stock worth $485,916. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Trading Down 0.4%

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $9.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.50 and a beta of 0.92. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.60 and a 1-year high of $12.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.52.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VIAV shares. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 31st. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viavi Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.69.

Viavi Solutions Profile

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

