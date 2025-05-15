Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM) Stock Holdings Trimmed by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets reduced its position in Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 25,862 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Viper Energy were worth $3,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VNOM. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Viper Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Viper Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Viper Energy by 321.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Viper Energy by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 701 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Viper Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on VNOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Viper Energy from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Raymond James set a $52.00 target price on Viper Energy in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Viper Energy from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Viper Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price objective on Viper Energy in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $42.75 on Thursday. Viper Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.71 and a 12 month high of $56.76. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 7.24.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.99 million. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 24.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Viper Energy, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

Viper Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

