Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 1,455.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 438,446 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 410,260 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $3,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 258.0% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 5,180 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,733 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 912.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,212 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,598 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 4,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vodafone Group Public during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance

Shares of Vodafone Group Public stock opened at $9.04 on Thursday. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $10.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.88. The firm has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VOD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DZ Bank raised Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Bank of America lowered Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Vodafone Group Public

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

