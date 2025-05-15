Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 36.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,068,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 616,450 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $44,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $3,166,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,741,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358,498 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 565,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,785,000 after acquiring an additional 248,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:VNO opened at $39.08 on Thursday. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $22.42 and a twelve month high of $46.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.30 and a 200-day moving average of $40.03. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 977.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 1.60%. The company had revenue of $461.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

Featured Stories

