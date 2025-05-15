Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on VNO. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Compass Point raised their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vornado Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of NYSE VNO opened at $39.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 4.59. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $22.42 and a 52 week high of $46.63. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 977.00, a P/E/G ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.47.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.60% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $461.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VNO. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $683,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 8,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

