Voya Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH)

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Target Hospitality were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 14,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 275.9% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 70,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415 shares during the last quarter. 32.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TH shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Target Hospitality from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Target Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TH opened at $6.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $687.60 million, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.99. Target Hospitality Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $11.71.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $83.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.10 million. Target Hospitality had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 22.80%. Target Hospitality’s quarterly revenue was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Target Hospitality Corp. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Hospitality & Facilities Services – South and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units. In addition, the company provides catering and food, maintenance, housekeeping, grounds-keeping, security, health and recreation facilities, workforce community management, concierge, and laundry services.

