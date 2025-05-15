Voya Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG)

Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 13,642 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Mistras Group by 447.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,396 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mistras Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mistras Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 24,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 11,113 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Mistras Group by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 27,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 6,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Nicholas Debenedictis purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.84 per share, for a total transaction of $98,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 217,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,140,308.24. This trade represents a 4.82% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MG opened at $7.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $244.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.47. Mistras Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.06 and a 12-month high of $12.44.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $161.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.70 million. Mistras Group had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 1.52%. Sell-side analysts expect that Mistras Group, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Mistras Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th.

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions in the United States, other Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers non-destructive testing services; inline inspection for pipelines; and plant condition management software. It also provides maintenance and light mechanical services, such as corrosion removal, mitigation and prevention, insulation installation and removal, electrical, heat tracing, industrial cleaning, pipefitting, and welding; engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities; and utilizes scaffolding and rope access to access at-height and confined assets.

