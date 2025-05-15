Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 2,632 Shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its position in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,632 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in RPC were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RES. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of RPC by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 489,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 71,064 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of RPC by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 162,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 15,471 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RPC by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,697 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RPC by 383.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 8,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RPC by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 17,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RES opened at $4.98 on Thursday. RPC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $7.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.05 and a 200 day moving average of $5.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.86.

RPC ( NYSE:RES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $332.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.72 million. RPC had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RPC, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. RPC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

RES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of RPC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $4.75 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of RPC from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages provision of a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

