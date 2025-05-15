Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,753 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Wabash National were worth $2,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EMC Capital Management increased its position in Wabash National by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in Wabash National by 332,066.7% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 9,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 9,962 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Wabash National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Wabash National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Wabash National by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 7,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WNC opened at $9.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Wabash National Co. has a 52-week low of $6.78 and a 52-week high of $24.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.29. The company has a market capitalization of $409.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.57.

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.32). Wabash National had a negative net margin of 14.59% and a positive return on equity of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $380.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Wabash National Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

