Warburg Pincus (E&P) Xii Llc Sells 300,000 Shares of Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Stock

Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Warburg Pincus (E&P) Xii Llc sold 300,000 shares of Ring Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.90, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,645,643 shares in the company, valued at $25,781,078.70. This trade represents a 1.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Warburg Pincus (E&P) Xii Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 14th, Warburg Pincus (E&P) Xii Llc sold 455,655 shares of Ring Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.89, for a total transaction of $405,532.95.

On Monday, February 24th, Warburg Pincus (E&P) Xii Llc sold 6,575,000 shares of Ring Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total transaction of $8,087,250.00.

Ring Energy Stock Performance

Shares of REI stock opened at $0.88 on Thursday. Ring Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $2.06. The stock has a market cap of $175.01 million, a PE ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.33.

Institutional Trading of Ring Energy

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 153,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 9,805 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 23,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 11,579 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 66,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 11,693 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 41,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 13,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 27,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 13,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on REI. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $2.50 target price on shares of Ring Energy in a report on Friday, March 7th. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ring Energy in a report on Friday, March 7th.

Ring Energy Company Profile

Ring Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. The company has interests in 56,711 net developed acres and 2,668 net undeveloped acres in Andrews, Gaines, Crane, Ector, Winkler, and Ward counties, Texas; and 8,751 net developed acres and 12,405 net undeveloped acres in Yoakum County, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

