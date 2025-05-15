Warburg Pincus (E&P) Xii Llc Sells 455,655 Shares of Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Stock

Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Warburg Pincus (E&P) Xii Llc sold 455,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.89, for a total value of $405,532.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,555,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,524,401.23. This trade represents a 1.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Warburg Pincus (E&P) Xii Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 12th, Warburg Pincus (E&P) Xii Llc sold 300,000 shares of Ring Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.90, for a total value of $270,000.00.

On Monday, February 24th, Warburg Pincus (E&P) Xii Llc sold 6,575,000 shares of Ring Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total value of $8,087,250.00.

Ring Energy Trading Down 3.9%

NYSEAMERICAN REI opened at $0.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $175.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Ring Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.78 and a twelve month high of $2.06.

A number of brokerages recently commented on REI. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $2.50 price target on Ring Energy in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ring Energy in a report on Friday, March 7th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ring Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ring Energy by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 66,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 11,693 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Ring Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $503,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Ring Energy by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 613,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 198,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ring Energy in the 1st quarter worth $1,092,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Ring Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. The company has interests in 56,711 net developed acres and 2,668 net undeveloped acres in Andrews, Gaines, Crane, Ector, Winkler, and Ward counties, Texas; and 8,751 net developed acres and 12,405 net undeveloped acres in Yoakum County, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

