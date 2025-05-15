Wells Fargo & Company Issues Positive Forecast for FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Stock Price

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.47% from the stock’s current price.

Get FOX alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on FOX from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of FOX in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of FOX from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $60.00 price target on shares of FOX and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of FOX from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FOX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.71.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FOXA

FOX Price Performance

Shares of FOXA stock opened at $54.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.09. FOX has a fifty-two week low of $32.45 and a fifty-two week high of $58.74.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.17. FOX had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. FOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FOX will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at FOX

In related news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total value of $3,083,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,200,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,849,832.54. The trade was a 4.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 21.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of FOX

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FOXA. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in FOX by 122.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 118,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,856,000 after acquiring an additional 23,704 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 108.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 177,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,369,000 after acquiring an additional 92,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

About FOX

(Get Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.