Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Position in INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB – Free Report) by 51.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in INmune Bio were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in INmune Bio in the fourth quarter worth $2,221,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in INmune Bio by 601.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 24,906 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in INmune Bio by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 363,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 19,136 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in INmune Bio by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 18,660 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in INmune Bio in the third quarter worth $79,000. 12.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INmune Bio Price Performance

NASDAQ INMB opened at $7.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.77 million, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.91. INmune Bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $11.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INmune Bio ( NASDAQ:INMB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43). The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that INmune Bio, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. RODMAN&RENSHAW raised INmune Bio to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Maxim Group increased their target price on INmune Bio from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Scotiabank increased their target price on INmune Bio from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on INmune Bio in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, INmune Bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.80.

About INmune Bio

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, focuses on developing drugs to reprogram the patients innate immune system to treat disease in the United States. It intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation.

Featured Articles

