Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 4,000 Shares of Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI – Free Report) by 130.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Vuzix were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vuzix by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 725,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 52,365 shares in the last quarter. MFG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vuzix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,075,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Vuzix by 141,419.4% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 101,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 101,822 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Vuzix by 1,599.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 91,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 86,001 shares during the period. Finally, Simmons Bank increased its holdings in Vuzix by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 58,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 28,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VUZI stock opened at $2.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $203.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.99 and its 200 day moving average is $2.68. Vuzix Co. has a 52-week low of $0.83 and a 52-week high of $5.79.

Vuzix ( NASDAQ:VUZI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 million. Vuzix had a negative net margin of 1,437.17% and a negative return on equity of 139.39%.

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets smart glasses and augmented reality (AR) technologies and products for the enterprise, medical, defense, and consumer markets. The company’s products include head-mounted smart personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays, and augmented reality, as well as original equipment manufacturer waveguide optical components and display engines.

