Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys Shares of 879 Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the 4th quarter valued at $252,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of BATS PJUN opened at $38.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $601.54 million, a PE ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.35. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June has a 12-month low of $33.53 and a 12-month high of $38.57.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (PJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

