Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Free Report) by 73.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,681 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,299 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 767.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,419 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 26,911 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 221.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 8,561 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 548,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after buying an additional 53,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 14.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BSBR. StockNews.com lowered shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.20 to $4.70 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Stock Up 0.4%

BSBR opened at $5.44 on Thursday. Banco Santander has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $5.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.51. The company has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.76.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be issued a $0.0463 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a yield of 3.97%. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Company Profile

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking segments. It offers local loans, commercial financing options, development bank funds, and cash management services; export and import financing, guarantees, structuring of asset services.

Featured Stories

