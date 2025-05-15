Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Holdings in Monogram Orthopaedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGRM)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Monogram Orthopaedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGRM – Free Report) by 286.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,597 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Monogram Orthopaedics were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Monogram Orthopaedics by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 226,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 16,234 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Monogram Orthopaedics by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 7,366 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Monogram Orthopaedics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Monogram Orthopaedics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Monogram Orthopaedics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 0.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monogram Orthopaedics Stock Performance

NASDAQ MGRM opened at $2.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.22 million, a P/E ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 0.74. Monogram Orthopaedics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $4.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Monogram Orthopaedics ( NASDAQ:MGRM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts predict that Monogram Orthopaedics, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MGRM shares. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Monogram Orthopaedics from $4.00 to $5.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Roth Capital set a $5.40 price objective on shares of Monogram Orthopaedics in a report on Tuesday, March 18th.

Monogram Orthopaedics Company Profile

Monogram Orthopaedics, Inc focuses on developing a product solution architecture to enable patient-optimized orthopaedic implants. The company intends to produce and market robotic surgical equipment and related software, orthopedic implants, tissue ablation tools, navigation consumables, and other miscellaneous instrumentation for use in reconstructive joint replacement procedures.

Featured Stories

