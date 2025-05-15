Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $30,000 Stock Position in Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS – Free Report) by 77.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,591 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Amer Sports were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Amer Sports alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC raised its position in Amer Sports by 14,285.7% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Amer Sports during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Amer Sports during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Amer Sports by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amer Sports during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. 40.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amer Sports Price Performance

AS stock opened at $31.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.54. Amer Sports, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.11 and a 12-month high of $34.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -222.56, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amer Sports ( NYSE:AS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Amer Sports had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 3.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amer Sports, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

AS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Amer Sports from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Amer Sports from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Amer Sports from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Amer Sports from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Amer Sports from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amer Sports presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AS

Amer Sports Profile

(Free Report)

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amer Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amer Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.