Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $32,000 Stock Position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Free Report) by 5,863.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 645 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IHAK. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,890,000. BostonPremier Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,513,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,547,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $931,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 13,023 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IHAK opened at $51.33 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.35. iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $41.87 and a 1-year high of $53.01. The company has a market cap of $967.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF

The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet Global Cyber Security index. The fund tracks a market cap-selected and -weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies involved in cyber hardware and software. IHAK was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

