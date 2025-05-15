Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $34,000 Stock Position in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FMDE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FMDE – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FMDE. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Veridan Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FMDE opened at $33.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.83. Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $26.93 and a 1 year high of $35.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 0.93.

The Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (FMDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US, mid-cap companies. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the Russel Midcap Index. FMDE was launched on Dec 20, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

