Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $39,000 Position in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Free Report) by 185,000.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $411,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 42,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 27,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 5,130 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF in the fourth quarter worth $378,000.

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Stock Performance

HNDL opened at $20.92 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.33. The firm has a market cap of $683.04 million, a PE ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.72. Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $22.44.

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Cuts Dividend

About Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a $0.1213 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%.

The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.

